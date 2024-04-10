Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroy tank, ARV and APC of occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed a Russian T-62 tank and an armoured recovery vehicle. In addition, our soldiers destroyed an APC-82, two "Loaves" and an "Ural" and wounded 4 occupiers

Chasiv Yar: the enemy deploys maximum equipment

According to Censor.NET, a video of our soldiers' work on enemy equipment was posted on social media.

To maintain the pace of the offensive on Chasiv Yar, the occupiers are even using rare equipment, including a T-62 tank, which was destroyed by the AHILLES battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Aircraft Battalion.

In one day, pilots using FPV drones destroyed 2 and damaged 4 units of enemy equipment, and 4 occupiers were wounded.

