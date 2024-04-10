Soldiers of Comanche unit destroyed Russian UAZ-450 with ammunition using Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Comanche unit of the 40th Brigade used Wild Hornets drones to blow up a Russian UAZ-450 carrying ammunition.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"Explosive 'loaf': soldiers of the Comanche unit of the 40th Air Assault Brigade gave the Russian occupiers a "salary" with the help of a Wild Hornets drone
The enemy was carrying ammunition in a UAZ-450, but Ukrainian defenders did not allow it to reach the end point. The occupiers' vehicle was blown to smithereens, and we got an inspiring video of their work from the fighters. So please continue to support the collection for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine:
Mono-bank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
