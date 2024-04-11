Ukraine opened an embassy in the "heart of Africa" - Congo, - Kuleba. VIDEO

Ukraine opened an embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The country continues to expand its diplomatic presence in Africa.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Minister, Congo is called the "heart of Africa". This country is the second largest in Africa and the eleventh largest in the world.

"The Ukrainian contingent participated in the UN Stabilisation Mission in the DRC. As of the beginning of the full-scale war, there were more than 260 Ukrainian servicemen there. Our largest contingent was 78% of Ukrainian peacekeepers in the world at that time. After the start of Russia's full-scale aggression, Ukraine decided to withdraw its contingents from the DRC and other countries," Kuleba recalled.

Ukraine and the Congo established diplomatic relations in 1999 and actively cooperated in the field of education, with 419 Congolese students studying in Ukraine. Congo is one of the few African countries that supported the UN General Assembly resolution "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine" in 2014 and voted for 4 out of 6 Ukrainian resolutions of the UN General Assembly after the start of the full-scale Russian aggression.