Tanks with fuel are burning on territory of coke and chemical plant in occupied Avdiivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers set fire to fuel tanks kept by the occupiers on the territory of a coke plant in occupied Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the tankers being set on fire was posted on social media.

"Avdiivka Coke is burning: Ukrainian soldiers worked on fuel and lubricant tanks, complicating logistics for the occupiers," the commentary to the article reads.

fire (680) Avdiyivka (1116) petroleum (62)
