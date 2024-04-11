ENG
Occupier is trying to film place where remains of his comrades are lying: "Here are remains of Radik. I will pass place mark to volunteers". VIDEO

A video recording was published online in which the occupier tries to tell about the place marks and film the place where the remains of the bodies of his comrades are lying.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording with the completely bombed area, the occupier tries to name at least some marks that may indicate the place of elimination of the invaders. The video shows that the eliminated occupier, named Radik, has already half merged into the Ukrainian land.

