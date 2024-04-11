Soldiers of "BULAVA" unit eliminated eight occupiers hiding in sewer pipe using kamikaze drone "Wild Hornets". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers used a Wild Hornet kamikaze drone to eliminate eight occupants who hid in a sewer pipe after an unsuccessful assault.
"Eight Russians hid in a sewer pipe after an unsuccessful assault. But they were found by a drone with the craft name "Wild Students" and killed. This drone was fundraised for the BULAVA unit by Kyiv students who are being deprived of a normal childhood by the Russians," - reads the commentary to the video of the successful attack.
