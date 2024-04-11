Zelenskyy and Duda discussed security agreement and strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Vilnius to discuss the preparation of a security agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelenskyy's Facebook.

The Head of State informed Duda about the nightly rocket attacks on energy facilities and the difficult situation in Kharkiv.

"Ukraine critically needs increased support from its partners. First of all, air defence," he stressed.

The parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, cooperation on Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, and the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.

