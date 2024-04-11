SOF fighters destroy two Russian tanks with drones in Donetsk direction. VIDEO
Operators of the FPV drones of the 8th Separate SOF Regiment inflicted significant losses on the enemy in the Donetsk direction.
The corresponding video was published by the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
In one day, the group destroyed a T-90 tank, a T-72 tank, and two vehicles.
In addition, the group destroyed an occupant's dugout, killed five enemy soldiers and wounded three more.
