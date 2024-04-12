ENG
Tank and armored personnel carrier were destroyed by fighters of "BULAVA" unit with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the BULAVA unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Presidential Brigade used four Wild Hornets drones to destroy an enemy tank and an armoured personnel carrier.

See also Censor.NET: Soldiers of the BULAVA unit eliminated eight occupants hiding in a sewer pipe using a kamikaze drone "Wild Hornets". VIDEO.

Censor.NET continues to support the production of drones for Ukrainian soldiers and calls on its readers to join the fundraising.

See: A tank, two armoured personnel carriers, an ATV and about ten occupants were destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers using Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO

See also: Kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets" destroy enemy vehicles and occupants. VIDEO

