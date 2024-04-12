Tank and armored personnel carrier were destroyed by fighters of "BULAVA" unit with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the BULAVA unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Presidential Brigade used four Wild Hornets drones to destroy an enemy tank and an armoured personnel carrier.
Censor.NET continues to support the production of drones for Ukrainian soldiers and calls on its readers to join the fundraising.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password