Brigade of NGU "Khartia" announced recruitment of volunteers: Several stages of training, in particular abroad. VIDEO
The 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Khartia" has announced the recruitment of volunteers to its ranks.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
You can leave a request by calling 3333
Or visit https://khartiia.org.
