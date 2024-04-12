Enemy assault soldiers on the MTLB fly into air after hitting anti-tank mine. VIDEO
A group of enemy assault soldiers on an infantry fighting vehicle flew into the air after an armoured vehicle hit an anti-tank mine near Bakhmut.
According to Censor.NET, the moment the enemy group was destroyed was published on social media.
