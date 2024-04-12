ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14239 visitors online
News Video War
12 326 14

Enemy assault soldiers on the MTLB fly into air after hitting anti-tank mine. VIDEO

A group of enemy assault soldiers on an infantry fighting vehicle flew into the air after an armoured vehicle hit an anti-tank mine near Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NET, the moment the enemy group was destroyed was published on social media.

Watch more: Enemy infantry fighting vehicle with inscription "Hope!" on side explodes on anti-tank mine. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) elimination (5001) Bakhmut (798) disruption (162)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 