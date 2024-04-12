Hostile SAM "Tor-M2" surface-to-air missile system is destroyed in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO
Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy SAM 9K332 "Tor-M2" surface-to-air missile system in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
"Minus the enemy's 9K332 SAM 'Tor-M2' surface-to-air missile system in the Zaporizhzhia sector," the commentary to the video reads.
