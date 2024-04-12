Bodies of two occupiers take turns flying high up when enemy armoured vehicle explodes. VIDEO
A video showing Ukrainian soldiers destroying an enemy armoured vehicle with the occupiers has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows how, after the explosion and subsequent detonation, the bodies of two occupiers alternately fly high up and fall to the ground a few dozen metres from the armoured vehicle.
