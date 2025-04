Attack UAVs of Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade destroyed two Russian APCS-82As in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Fighters of the Pomsta (Revenge) brigade destroyed two enemy APCs-82A in Donetsk region using drones.

The corresponding video was published by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

The first armored personnel carrier exploded at night on a mine that had been remotely installed by border guards in advance. The immobilized vehicle was finished in the morning. The second armored personnel carrier was destroyed by a Vampire bomber.

