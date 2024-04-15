Direct hit on two occupiers who were trying to find shelter in shell crater. VIDEO 18+
Ukrainian soldiers killed two occupiers, hitting a crater in which the Russians were trying to find shelter.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the blow caused significant damage to the occupiers. One of them had his leg completely torn off.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
