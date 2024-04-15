ENG
Another ghost village on map of Ukraine: what Robotyne looks like after numerous attacks by RF army. VIDEO

The Southern Defense Forces published a video showing the result of the destruction of the village of Robotyne by Russian troops - there is not a single surviving house in the village.

Fleeing from the occupiers, people were forced to leave the village of Robotyne, Censor.NET reports. Only ruins remained of the village.

