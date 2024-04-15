ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5106 visitors online
News Video War
11 304 42

Russian propagandists boast that cost of single precision-guided missile fired at Ukraine is equal to cost of entire school. VIDEO

Russian Z-propagandists have found a "win-win" reason to be proud. They boast that the cost of a single precision missile launched at Ukraine is equal to the cost of building an entire school, complete with a swimming pool.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Enemy fired at Sloviansk with Grom-E1 missile - National Police. VIDEO

Author: 

propaganda (418) rocket (1574) Russia (11696)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 