Russian propagandists boast that cost of single precision-guided missile fired at Ukraine is equal to cost of entire school. VIDEO
Russian Z-propagandists have found a "win-win" reason to be proud. They boast that the cost of a single precision missile launched at Ukraine is equal to the cost of building an entire school, complete with a swimming pool.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
