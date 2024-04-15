ENG
Soldiers of 59th Separate Mechanised Brigade stormed in on HMMWVs and drove occupiers out of Krasnohorivka’s houses. VIDEO

In Krasnohorivka, soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk broke into the occupiers’ homes on HMMWVs. As they approached the houses, the vehicles began to open heavy fire. The Ukrainian soldiers then threw explosives into the houses and drove away.

The Russian assault was repelled, the enemy was unable to gain a foothold, Censor.NET reports.

Our soldiers were engaged in close combat in the urban area, with mortar gunners supporting them, while kamikaze drone pilots were hitting enemy vehicles trying to break through our defences.

