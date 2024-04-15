Soldiers of 92nd SAB attacked occupiers on motorcycles who were on their way to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 22nd Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade stopped Russian occupiers on motorcycles who were trying to assault Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut direction with a kamikaze drone.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
