Soldiers of Comanche unit destroy Russian artillery with Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO

Ukrainian military units of the Comanche 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroy the occupiers’ artillery with Wild Hornets drones

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The video shows Ukrainian drones blowing up Russian equipment, including a 122mm D-30 howitzer.

Just 100-200 hryvnias from you will help us to assemble more night drones and equip other military with them.

Continue to support the production of drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces!

Mono-bank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected].

