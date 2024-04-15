Soldiers of Comanche unit destroy Russian artillery with Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO
Ukrainian military units of the Comanche 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroy the occupiers’ artillery with Wild Hornets drones
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The video shows Ukrainian drones blowing up Russian equipment, including a 122mm D-30 howitzer.
Just 100-200 hryvnias from you will help us to assemble more night drones and equip other military with them.
Continue to support the production of drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces!
Mono-bank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected].
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password