ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5106 visitors online
News Video War
5 150 27

Captured Russian on commanders’ attitude: "We waited for 12 hours for evacuation, we were fed with promises, but no one came". VIDEO

Rusakov Maksym served in the 74th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, he and a group of occupiers in three armoured personnel carriers and two tanks went to assault the city. However, in a matter of minutes, the Russians were defeated by Ukrainian soldiers.

The occupiers who managed to survive hid under a damaged APC. The Russians called for an evacuation, but for 12 hours they were only fed with promises, until the Ukrainian Armed Forces drove the occupiers out of the shelter, Censor.NET reports. Watch the story of how Rusakov Maksym was taken prisoner on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

Watch more: Russian prisoner from "Storm Z" about battles in Donetsk region: "Two platoons, and only I survived!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) Yurii Butusov (1207) hostages (613)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 