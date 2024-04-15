Captured Russian on commanders’ attitude: "We waited for 12 hours for evacuation, we were fed with promises, but no one came". VIDEO
Rusakov Maksym served in the 74th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, he and a group of occupiers in three armoured personnel carriers and two tanks went to assault the city. However, in a matter of minutes, the Russians were defeated by Ukrainian soldiers.
The occupiers who managed to survive hid under a damaged APC. The Russians called for an evacuation, but for 12 hours they were only fed with promises, until the Ukrainian Armed Forces drove the occupiers out of the shelter, Censor.NET reports. Watch the story of how Rusakov Maksym was taken prisoner on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.
