Ukrainian troops shot at latest Russian T-90 tank in Donetsk sector. VIDEO

During reconnaissance in the Donetsk sector, operators of the 3rd SOF regiment discovered an enemy T-90 tank that had just fired on the positions of the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the operators of the "Medoid" tactical group hit the target using an FPV drone. The tank was immobilised, and the commander and gunner were injured.

Watch more: Occupier complains about Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroying tank on battlefield: "F#ck! There was tank and there was no tank. That’s what this small scum is doing!". VIDEO