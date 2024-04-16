ENG
Enemy’s "Strela-10" surface-to-air missile system was neutralised by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s active operations unit detected and struck a Russian anti-aircraft missile system "Strela-10" at the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy complex was disabled by a drone.

"On this day, the enemy anti-aircraft gunners were celebrating the Day of the Russian Air Defence Forces, so they received a proper greeting. As a result of the attack, the Russian 'Strela' is no longer firing - the complex has been neutralised!" the soldiers wrote in a post on the video of the successful attack.

HIMARS hits enemy "Buk" surface-to-air missile system.

