Zelenskyy on negotiations with Putin: How can we talk to man who wants to kill us?. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready for negotiations.

He said this in an interview with PBS, Censor.NET reports.

"He needs a victory. For him, victory means the destruction of Ukraine. So how do you want us to talk to someone who wants to kill you? Just kill. He says: "Either you are part of Russia, or we will destroy you all". All the voices coming from the West: "We are scared, but what will happen to Russia if it loses?" So they are not afraid that we are dying here every day? But they are very scared that there will be some kind of danger, some kind of migration crisis," he said.

The president said that everyone is wondering whether China will be too strong.

"If there is a panic and revolution in Russia, China will take over a little bit of Russia, etc. Everyone is afraid that China will be strong. That Putin will be gone and there will be many states. What will happen to the nuclear weapons that are on the territory of Russia," he added.

Zelenskyy stressed that all these voices and messages are a disgrace.

