Operators of night drones destroy occupiers who are trying to storm positions of 63rd Brigade and 100th Brigade. VIDEO
In this video, an occupier platoon attempted to storm the positions of the 63rd Brigade and the 100th Brigade. Reconnaissance drones spotted the invaders in advance, and with the joint efforts of attack drones, drops and artillery, the enemy was defeated and had to flee the battlefield, leaving their "two hundredths" and "three hundredths" behind.
According to Censor.NET, a video made by fighters of the third company of the first mech battalion of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade shows about a dozen accurate drops.
For hot ammunition for nighttime aerial bombers:
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
