Captured occupier tells about how Chechens and Dagestanis mocked Russians: "They would twist my ear or my nose". VIDEO
A captured occupier in the Zaporizhzhia direction told how Chechens and Dagestanis mocked Russians in the 70th Motorised Rifle Regiment.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian prisoner also spoke about cases of looting among Chechens and Dagestanis. He says they could borrow money and not repay the debt, steal personal belongings and hygiene products.
"He grabbed me by the nose, then by the ears, I said, haven't you been taught that you should respect your elders? I saw my purse, even they had my shaving machine," the occupier said.
