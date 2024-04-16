Ukrainian defenders destroy two anti-tank guns and occupiers’ dugout in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Two enemy MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns and an occupiers’ dugout were destroyed by FPV drones of the border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters also "killed three hundred" occupiers.
