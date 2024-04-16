ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5008 visitors online
News Video War
2 994 3

Ukrainian defenders destroy two anti-tank guns and occupiers’ dugout in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Two enemy MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns and an occupiers’ dugout were destroyed by FPV drones of the border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters also "killed three hundred" occupiers.

Read more: Air alert was announced in number of regions (updated)

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1068) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 