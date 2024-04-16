Russian commander beat and urinated on occupier, punishing him for refusing to go on assault. VIDEO
A Russian commander beat a soldier of the 104th Air Assault Division in the Kherson region and urinated on the occupier for refusing to go on an assault.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password