Russian commander beat and urinated on occupier, punishing him for refusing to go on assault. VIDEO

A Russian commander beat a soldier of the 104th Air Assault Division in the Kherson region and urinated on the occupier for refusing to go on an assault.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Окупант справив потребу на росіянина

