Lives of people in Middle East and Ukraine are equally valuable and should be protected equally - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to defend Ukraine as they have defended Israel.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"We work every day without a single break for the sake of our greater opportunities in the world - in our relationships with partners. We work to get more real help. To achieve true equality in the defense against terror, when the same, truly equal rules apply to us here in Ukraine, in Europe and in other parts of the world, when we face the same manifestations of terror, the same missile and drone strikes.

Over the past two days, we have heard all sorts of things. Different conflicts - here in Europe and in the Middle East - different levels of threats, different airspace, although the chess pieces and ballistics are the same. Different threats of escalation. Are human lives different, do people have different dignity? No. We value every life equally. We must value it. We must protect them from terror on the same level. Ukraine will request a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss the protection of the skies, the supply of air defense systems and missiles.

Thank you to everyone who helps! Thank you to every one of you who defend our country, our people and the common justice that is equal for all nations! And may the memory of all Ukrainians who gave their lives for Ukraine be eternal and bright!" - Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs law on mobilisation