Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy occupiers’ IFVs, APCs and MTBs in Kreminna direction. VIDEO

The enemy does not stop assaulting in the Kreminna direction either day or night. However, the operators of the 12th Azov Brigade’s RUBPAK destroyed a group of occupiers along with their equipment.

According to Censor.NET, using FPV drones, the soldiers destroyed 2 trucks, 2 armored personnel carriers, a cannon, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, MTLBs and other enemy equipment.

Watch more: Occupier tries to shoot down kamikaze drone by throwing stone at it. VIDEO