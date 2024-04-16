ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4972 visitors online
News Video War
3 630 2

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy occupiers’ IFVs, APCs and MTBs in Kreminna direction. VIDEO

The enemy does not stop assaulting in the Kreminna direction either day or night. However, the operators of the 12th Azov Brigade’s RUBPAK destroyed a group of occupiers along with their equipment.

According to Censor.NET, using FPV drones, the soldiers destroyed 2 trucks, 2 armored personnel carriers, a cannon, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, MTLBs and other enemy equipment.

Watch more: Occupier tries to shoot down kamikaze drone by throwing stone at it. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4976) APC (137) Azov (301) APC_ (296)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 