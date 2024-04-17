Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed at airfield in Samara, Russia - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

A Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in the Russian city of Samara at the Kryazh airfield.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

This helicopter was used by the occupiers in the war against Ukraine, in particular to transport weapons and personnel.

The cost of this type of helicopter can range from $10 to $15 million.

