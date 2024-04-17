ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4972 visitors online
News Video War
14 114 19

Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed at airfield in Samara, Russia - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

A Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in the Russian city of Samara at the Kryazh airfield.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Російський вертоліт Мі-8

This helicopter was used by the occupiers in the war against Ukraine, in particular to transport weapons and personnel.

The cost of this type of helicopter can range from $10 to $15 million.

Watch more: Enemy’s "Strela-10" surface-to-air missile system was neutralised by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

Author: 

Russia (11696) elimination (4976) helicopter_ (274) Defense Intelligence (281)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 