Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed at airfield in Samara, Russia - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO
A Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in the Russian city of Samara at the Kryazh airfield.
This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
This helicopter was used by the occupiers in the war against Ukraine, in particular to transport weapons and personnel.
The cost of this type of helicopter can range from $10 to $15 million.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password