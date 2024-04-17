Russia is using shed-like tank in war, it is equipped with electronic warfare complex. VIDEO
At the frontline near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, another Russian use of a cover from FPV drones for a tank, the design of which resembles a "shed", was spotted.
According to Censor.NET, the superstructure of the Russian occupiers' tank is equipped with a complex of electronic warfare.
Earlier we reported that Russians deployed a very strange tank to the battlefield near Krasnohorivka. It was a T-72, but of the "latest" modification. Its turret was protected by armored plates, which made the vehicle look like a turtle.
