Territorial Defense Forces destroy Russian T-90 tank equipped with mine trawl and "BBQ grill". VIDEO
Pilots of RUBPAKs of the 116th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces destroyed an enemy T-90 tank near Marinka in the Donetsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, this tank is a so-called export version of the T-90S, equipped with a mine trawl and a "BBQ grill."
"The T-90S was mainly supplied under contracts to India, but some of the tanks remained in Russia due to poor quality assembly," the publication added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password