ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12177 visitors online
News Video War
13 490 30

Territorial Defense Forces destroy Russian T-90 tank equipped with mine trawl and "BBQ grill". VIDEO

Pilots of RUBPAKs of the 116th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces destroyed an enemy T-90 tank near Marinka in the Donetsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, this tank is a so-called export version of the T-90S, equipped with a mine trawl and a "BBQ grill."

"The T-90S was mainly supplied under contracts to India, but some of the tanks remained in Russia due to poor quality assembly," the publication added.

Watch more: Russia is using shed-like tank in war, it is equipped with electronic warfare complex. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1077) elimination (4992) Donetska region (3663)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 