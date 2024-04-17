Pilots of RUBPAKs of the 116th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces destroyed an enemy T-90 tank near Marinka in the Donetsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, this tank is a so-called export version of the T-90S, equipped with a mine trawl and a "BBQ grill."

"The T-90S was mainly supplied under contracts to India, but some of the tanks remained in Russia due to poor quality assembly," the publication added.

