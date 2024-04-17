ENG
Ukrainian operator put kamikaze into vulnerable point between hull and turret of a Russian T-72B3 tank, which detonated and burned to ashes. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 80th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade attacked a Russian T-72B3 tank with a kamikaze drone near Krasnohorivka.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

