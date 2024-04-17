Zelenskyy: Allies in Middle East have shown what they can do when there is enough determination. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 784th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just attended the European Council, all the leaders of our Europe were there. I am grateful to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and all the heads of European states and governments for their continued attention to Ukraine.

Today I emphasized everything that is necessary for our further actions, for our defense. Of course, air defense and the frontline are a key priority. This is a time that everyone in Europe, in the free world, needs to use to strengthen - for more arms production, for more arms supplies, for determination in general. The normal life of the world is based on determination, and Europe can definitely not lose this time for the sake of our common security.

Before the European Council meeting, I addressed the participants of the meeting at the World Bank of key global financiers - finance ministers of partner countries and heads of leading financial institutions. We are working to ensure that Ukraine has a sufficient financial foundation, which is essential for its defense against Russian aggression. Defense and reconstruction, social stability - all this requires finance and long-term support programs. And finally, decisive action to ensure that the frozen Russian assets start working to protect Ukraine from Russian terror.

Today I also spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. We are preparing for a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Friday. The agenda is about alliance, about the power of joint action, about how we can work together, really work together, to provide more protection for life - for all our cities and communities.

Our allies in the Middle East have shown that they can. They can when there is enough determination," Zelenskyy said.