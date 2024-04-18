Now we need to outplay Putin in determination so that this war finally begins to come to fair end - Zelenskyy at European Council meeting. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a special meeting of the European Council and called on MEPs to be more decisive in helping Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the online speech was published on the president's telegram channel.

During a special meeting of the European Council, Zelenskyy spoke about another attack by Russian terrorists on our city of Chernihiv.

"And this happens every day. This reflects our key need right now - the need for air defence. Unfortunately, here in Ukraine, in our part of Europe, we do not have the kind of defence that we have all seen recently in the Middle East. Our Ukrainian skies, the skies of our neighbours, deserve the same security. And I thank everyone who also perceives our need for security as a need for equal security for all, because all lives are equally valuable and equal," he stressed.

The Head of State urged to outplay Putin in determination so that this war would finally begin to come to a just end.

"I believe in peace and I am confident in the strength of our Europe," he concluded.

