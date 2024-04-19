"They even stole toilet": Russian occupier who returned from Ukraine was robbed in Buryatia. VIDEO
Alexander Suvorov, a Russian occupier from Ulan-Ude, when he came home from the war in Ukraine on vacation, found that he had been robbed.
The Russian occupier's car was stolen and the house was robbed twice - even the toilet was stolen, Alexander is surprised, Censor.NET reports.
" The entire wardrobe was stolen. In the spring, I have nothing to dress my children in, I'm wearing a vest now, because even my clothes were stolen... Even the toilet was stolen," the Russian occupier complains.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password