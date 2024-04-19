"They even stole toilet": Russian occupier who returned from Ukraine was robbed in Buryatia. VIDEO

Alexander Suvorov, a Russian occupier from Ulan-Ude, when he came home from the war in Ukraine on vacation, found that he had been robbed.

The Russian occupier's car was stolen and the house was robbed twice - even the toilet was stolen, Alexander is surprised, Censor.NET reports.

" The entire wardrobe was stolen. In the spring, I have nothing to dress my children in, I'm wearing a vest now, because even my clothes were stolen... Even the toilet was stolen," the Russian occupier complains.

Watch more: Russians are looting houses and shops of their compatriots in Shebekino. VIDEO