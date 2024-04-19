This year can no longer be time for just further discussions, we need decisions of partners - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 786th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is a difficult day. Rocket attacks. The Dnipro is right in the center of the city, in a ordinary building. A house, a train station. Also today - Synelnykove, Kryvyi Rih. Strikes on Nikopol. Strikes on the Odesa region - again on ports, on the export of our food. Today, there are shelling and strikes in Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions. There are many victims - we are providing assistance to all of them, and I thank everyone who is supporting our people and eliminating the consequences of Russian evil. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones.



When Ukraine calls on its air defense system partners to provide air defense systems that they have in their warehouses and storage bases, but are needed here, right here, to protect lives, we are talking about true alliance. And we in Ukraine appreciate the efforts of every leader, every state that is really active, really fulfills its promises and tries to increase the capabilities of our air shield.

It was from Dnipro that I addressed the participants of a special meeting of our NATO-Ukraine Council today. It was a meeting at the level of the Allied defense ministers. Unfortunately, Russian terrorists have already had too much time - the years of this war - to destroy Ukrainian life. This year can no longer be a time for just further discussions. Everything is quite concrete. Ukraine needs air defense, and our partners can help with this. We need artillery, and this is what the world has. Only a sufficient number of air defense and fighter jets can drive away Russian aircraft. Solutions are needed. Solutions are possible. Everyone in the world who truly wants peace should not be afraid to show their strength to protect lives," Zelenskyy said.

