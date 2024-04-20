Governors of 6 Russian regions complain about drone attack at night: energy facility is on fire in Bryansk region, and fuel and energy complex facility was attacked in Smolensk. VIDEO

Authorities in six Russian regions have complained about an attack by unknown drones, and there is damage to the energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reports that air defense systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 26 - over the territory of the Belgorod region; 10 - over the territory of the Bryansk region; 8 - over the territory of the Kursk region; 2 - over the Tula region and one each - over the territories of the Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and Moscow regions

Belgorod region

Last night, three unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense forces over the territory of the Belgorod region.

According to Russian social media, explosions were heard near the town of Stary Oskil and a bright flash was seen in the sky.

Subsequently, the governor of Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported a UAV attack on the village of Istobnoe in the Gubkinsky urban district.

No one was injured as a result of the non-detonation, but the summer veranda of a private household was damaged.

Later, Gladkov reported that in the village of Poroz, Greivoronsky urban district, Belgorod region, a private house caught fire as a result of two explosive devices.

As a result of the incident, two civilians died - a woman who was lying with a fractured femoral neck and a man who was caring for her. The victim's son managed to run out of the burning house at the last moment.

The attack completely burnt down a private house and a shed and severely damaged another house.

Bryansk region

Last night, drones also attacked the Bryansk region. Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said that five drones were shot down over the Vygonitsky district. The downed drone caused a fire at an energy infrastructure facility.

Bogomaz also reported the destruction of an aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Suzemsky district of the Bryansk region. There were no casualties or damage.

Kursk region

Governor Roman Starovoit said that Russian air defense forces had shot down five drones over the region.

The alert was only lifted at 4:46 am due to the danger of UAV attacks.

Kaluga region

Governor Vladyslav Shapsha said that overnight in Maloyaroslavets district, a UAV explosion near a power substation had caused minor damage to the energy infrastructure.

No one was injured. Emergency services are on site to repair the damage.

Smolensk region

Governor Vasily Anokhin said that around 2:00 a.m., drones attacked a fuel and energy facility in the Kardymivka district.

The aircraft was shot down by air defense forces. However, as a result of the falling debris, a container with fuel and lubricants caught fire.

Emergency response teams are working at the scene to extinguish the open flames. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Ryazan region

According to Governor Pavel Malkov, UAVs were suppressed over the territory of the Ryazan region at night by air defense and electronic warfare.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or material damage.