Successful storming of enemy positions by soldiers of 110th battalion of the 111th TD Brigade in Chasiv Yar area. VIDEO

Yesterday, on 19 April, soldiers of the 110th separate battalion of the 111th brigade of the TD successfully stormed the positions previously lost by another unit in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

Oleksii Herman, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The result: 12 Ruscists were liquidated, 1 officer and two invaders were captured. The positions are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he said.

"It all depends on the training of the soldiers and the commander. It is very inconvenient for the Ruscists to go to Chasiv Yar if there is a powerful reinforcement. With a 100% probability, they can be thrown back to the previous lines. I forgot the most important thing: in our unit, only 2-300 wounded were lightly wounded after the assault. I wish the guys a speedy recovery," adds Herman.

