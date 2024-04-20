ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4327 visitors online
News Video War
10 119 17

Ukrainian defenders tracked down group of Russian invaders and hit them with Stugna ATGM. VIDEO

Ukrainian Armed Forces struck at the occupants from Stugna ATGM in the eastern sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Watch more: Occupier is burning alive in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2352) ATGM_ (62)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 