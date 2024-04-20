Ukrainian defenders tracked down group of Russian invaders and hit them with Stugna ATGM. VIDEO
Ukrainian Armed Forces struck at the occupants from Stugna ATGM in the eastern sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
