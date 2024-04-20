After two years of being in war, occupier in captivity decided to repent: "People with big letters live here". VIDEO

Russian occupier Timur Bitkulov has been in Ukraine since 2022. In the past, the Russian was a physical education teacher, and then a rifleman in the 74th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, you can read more about how the occupier was captured and is now "repenting" on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

