Ukrainian troops attacked a group of Russian special forces near the village of Berdychi.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A group of Russian special forces was spotted on the outskirts of Berdychi. Among them was a sniper with a 338-calibre rifle," the statement said.

According to the military, the sniper became the priority target of the unit and was the first to be attacked by a drone.

"Immediately after the hit, most of the group began to flee, leaving their target behind. The sniper was left bleeding to death, losing his leg and sustaining severe injuries," the Armed Forces added.

