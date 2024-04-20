Border guards and aerial reconnaissance men discovered camouflaged enemy positions in Kharkiv region and delivered accurate strikes on them. VIDEO
Border guards and aerial reconnaissance men discovered an enemy observation post and an occupant’s dugout. The soldiers struck at them with precision.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
