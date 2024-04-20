ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4399 visitors online
News Video War
6 403 4

Border guards and aerial reconnaissance men discovered camouflaged enemy positions in Kharkiv region and delivered accurate strikes on them. VIDEO

Border guards and aerial reconnaissance men discovered an enemy observation post and an occupant’s dugout. The soldiers struck at them with precision.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 47th Brigade attack group of Russian special forces with sniper on outskirts of Berdychi. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1068) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (4978)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 