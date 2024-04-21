ENG
Five occupiers were seriously injured as result of attack by border guards. VIDEO

Five occupiers were seriously wounded as a result of coordinated aerial reconnaissance and mortar fire by border guards of the "Revenge" brigade in the Kupyansk sector.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

