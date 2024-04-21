Russian radar and S-400 Triumph air defence system control centre destroyed by one of four HIMARS missiles. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops hit a radar and other vehicles from the Russian air defence complex.

According to Censor.NET, the radar and combat control centre of the S-300 or S-400 air defence system and other vehicles were deployed in a combat position. According to the video from the Ukrainian military, the occupiers' air defence was detected by a reconnaissance drone. The vehicles were located in a field near a forest plantation.

The shot probably shows an anti-aircraft missile illumination and guidance radar and, in particular, a mobile control centre on the truck chassis.

At the same time, it is likely that the SAM launchers themselves were scattered at a distance from each other and camouflaged.

After detecting the enemy equipment, the Ukrainian command decided to destroy it. Fire damage to elements of the Russian SAM was carried out by GMLRS missiles from the US M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

