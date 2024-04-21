Russian army must suffer losses every day, and each such day brings us closer to much-needed peace, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his daily address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the report of the Chief of the Army and his conversation with the Minister of Defence.

This is stated in Zelenskyy's address, Censor.NET reports.

"We have just heard a report from Chief Commander Syrskyi on the hottest spots on the frontline. Chasiv Yar and other key areas in the Donetsk region: Pokrovske, Kurakhove, as well as the Kharkiv region - Kupianske direction. Our positions, our results. I thank every soldier, every commander, all our combat units, who are really accurate and resilient. The Chief of Defence also reported today on the defeat of targets in the occupied territory - the operations carried out and the preparation of planned ones. The Russian army has to suffer losses every day, and every such day of Russian losses brings us closer to the peace we need.

I also spoke with Defence Minister Umerov, and the key issue is air defence. We are doing everything we can, contacting all possible partners to increase the protection of the sky - to increase the number and quality of air defence systems in the hands of our soldiers. Every leader and every country that helps in this are real life-savers. I thank everyone who is with Ukraine and in Ukraine! I thank everyone who fights for our country and for our people, I thank everyone who helps, everyone who works for the Ukrainian army and protects lives," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy accuses allies of ’double standards’ for repelling attack on Israel