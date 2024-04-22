Ukrainian crew of M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle destroys Russian occupiers in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
A video showing a fragment of the combat work of the Ukrainian crew of the American M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle near Avdiivka has been posted online.
The combat work of Ukrainian soldiers north of Berdychi was filmed by a drone, Censor.NET reports.
The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade fired at Russian positions, covered and evacuated our wounded and exhausted infantrymen from the battlefield. After completing the task, the infantry fighting vehicle moved in the direction of Novobakhmutivka.
