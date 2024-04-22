ENG
Ukrainian defenders attack two occupiers in Chinese golf cart in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO 18+

Pilots of the Shadow aerial reconnaissance unit used drones to attack a Chinese golf cart with occupiers near Tonenke in the Avdiivka direction.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Russian Army (8948) liquidation (2352) Avdiyivka (1116)
