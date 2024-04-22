Prosecutor’s Office: Enemy attack on Kharkiv TV tower was launched by X-59 missile. VIDEO

The attack on the television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv was launched by an X-59 missile.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on 22 April, at around 4:30 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.



According to preliminary data, the enemy launched an air attack with an X-59 missile.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

