Prosecutor’s Office: Enemy attack on Kharkiv TV tower was launched by X-59 missile. VIDEO

The attack on the television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv was launched by an X-59 missile.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on 22 April, at around 4:30 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.

According to preliminary data, the enemy launched an air attack with an X-59 missile.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

Read more: Occupiers strike at TV infrastructure facility in Kharkiv

shoot out (13054) rocket (1574) Kharkiv (1272)
